TRAFFIC ALERT: Neptune floats causing delays on eastbound I-10

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Expect delays on eastbound I-10 Wednesday afternoon as the Krewe of Neptune floats make their way to Biloxi. At 25 miles an hour on I-10, it takes krewe members about four hours to bring the floats from New Orleans to the Coast Coliseum.
At 3:15pm, the floats were passing Hwy 603 in Hancock County. They will continue on the interstate until they reach Exit 38. From there, they’ll head south on Hwy 605 to Hwy 90, then east on 90 to the Coliseum at Beauvoir.
Officials warn there will be major traffic congestion along this route, and anyone who can should take an alternate route.
The Krewe of Neptune has been bringing in the large, colorful floats from New Orleans since 1981. They range in size from 24 to 36 feet in length.
The Neptune Parade will roll through the streets of Biloxi this Saturday, also known as #NeptuneSaturday, starting at 5:30 p.m. The Grand Marshal will be the Ying Yang Twins, who will also headline the parade after-party, Neptunalia, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino following the parade.
