South Mississippi Strong: Krewe of Neptune’s keen focus on the people

“You had to have, first, good parties. You have to have stuff that people want to attend not feel like it was a social obligation to show up. Floats. Neptune has always been known for floats and we had to go as over the top as we could. The final thing was good throws. Everyone knows a bead they want to catch versus a bead they drop. So, we made sure that the throws that we were going to have were second to none," said Everett.