Project NOLA grant aids Biloxi Police Department
More cameras like this one will soon be appearing in Biloxi. (Source: wlox)
By Bill Snyder | February 19, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:32 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Traffic cameras are just about everywhere, and soon, more surveillance cameras will be popping up around Biloxi thanks to a $150 thousand grant from the U.S. Justice Department and a group called Project NOLA.

“What it’s for is not only traffic control, but also seeing what issues are,” said Major Chris DeBack, Biloxi Police Department. “We use them during events to see where manpower is needed, but also through investigating crimes."

Crimes like the shooting death of Officer Robert McKeithen in 2019. Video captured from the camera outside the city’s Public Safety Center was a key piece of evidence in the case.

"Public safety is just that, making sure the public is safe, and then we can have information on a crime or an issue,” DeBack added. “Technology is great, and it helps us do our job, it helps us keep the people safe, and it especially helps us during events. With more and more events coming to our area, which is a great thing, tech is helping us to see where our needs are.”

