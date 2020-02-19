Weekend shooting in Pearl River County leaves 2 dead and 1 wounded

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in Pearl River County took the lives of two Picayune residents and injured another on Sunday.
According to Pearl River County Chief Investigator Mark Ogden, they got a call regarding the shooting around 1:30 p.m. from the survivor of the shooting, 68-year-old Amos Bennett.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, 66-year-old Leslie Ann Bennett and 49-year-old Brian Kennedy were found dead.
Amos Bennet is recovering in the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Details regarding the suspect and the cause of the shooting have not yet been released from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.
If you know any information regarding the fatal shooting, call the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office at (601)- 403-2530.
