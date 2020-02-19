Mississippi governor announces impending closure of troubled Parchman unit as inmates are moved to another facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says prisoners are being transferred out of Parchman Unit 29, fulfilling his State of the State promise to close the troubled unit.
Speaking in Jackson Wednesday, Reeves said 375 inmates were moved out during the initial surge of violence earlier this year, and the remaining prisoners will be transferred in the coming weeks.
The remaining inmates will temporarily be housed at the nearby Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. They are being transferred through reclassification and exchanges for lower-security inmates.
It remains undetermined where the inmates will be permanently housed.
“We need a Department of Corrections that corrects criminal behavior,” Reeves said Wednesday. “We need a department that prevents future violence or crimes. We don’t want anyone who leaves this system to return.”
Transfers began with small groups Wednesday morning. Reeves said the first group tried unsuccessfully to bring seven shanks, 10 cellphones and a bag of marijuana with them.
