Mild & cloudy today. Rainy & chilly Thursday.

The clouds will stick around today, and we’ll warm up into the low 70s. A few showers may graze by, but any rain will be light.
The evening will be mostly dry, but widespread showers are expected late Thursday morning and afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible, and it will be getting much cooler. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the day. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10-20 MPH.
The rain and cloud cover will gradually clear by Friday morning. We’ll drop into the upper 30s that morning. The sunshine will finally return by Friday and Saturday. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s. We’ll warm up into the 60s on Sunday, and a few showers are possible that night.
