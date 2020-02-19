Long Beach High teacher awarded Leo W. Seal grant for ‘Shark Tank’ project

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a huge honor for one Coast teacher. Long Beach High School family and consumer science teacher Demetria Brown was recently awarded the Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Grant.
The $2,000 grant will go toward growing the innovative project that earned Brown the prestigious honor - her “Shark Tank” project.
Paw Pastries is a student-run business at Long Beach High. Students make and sell sandwiches and other goodies to teachers and fellow students in between classes. It is one of the ways students “earn while they learn” through Brown’s “Shark Tank” project.
It’s aimed at helping students create and develop business ideas.
“We just want to give the students a place where their business ideas can grow and flourish under guidance from a teacher, and then if they want to, they can take that product or that service, they can implement it out in the community,” Brown said.
Students are guided through the startup process, from writing a business plan to website development. So far, the project has birthed five viable and operating businesses.
It encouraged student Shayla Pierson to establish SLP Designs.
“Last January, I got a Cricut, so I started making stuff and then I started selling it, and I decided to make a Facebook page, and now it’s almost at 3,000 likes," Pierson said.
The grant awarded to Brown will help buy a dual-sided kiosk. On one side, students will sell food and on the other, their products.
It's a chance for students to gain skills they can use after graduation.
“It has allowed me to gain a strong sense of financial literacy as well as managerial skills and basic workplace skills that can help me obtain success in any career field,” said student Carmen Desir.
It’s also an opportunity for them to turn their ideas into success.
“It’s kind of exciting because I can see it take off in-store one day,” said Laurel Ladner.
For Brown, it's rewarding to see the students' growth.
“This is just an avenue where they can kind of create their own kind of earning power,” she said. “Just giving them the opportunity to maybe one day or explore the possibility that they can be teenage millionaires.”
Brown said the kiosk will be mobile, so it can be moved into the community to allow students to sell directly to the public. Students will also soon be able to sell their products through an online store.
Plans are also in the works to open a farmers’ market next year.
