Local airports receiving support in Airport Improvement Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will be receiving over $660,000 in federal funding after being announced with other airports in the state as a part of the Airport Improvement Program.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $7.7 million to twelve Mississippi airports for safety and infrastructure use as the investment is a part of a $520.5 million national investment in airports across the country.
“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said Chao.
With the investment, $11.42 billion have been invested in more than 2,000 U.S. airports for safety and improvements since January 2017.
The airports in the state that will be receiving grants are listed below:
- Panola County - $316,755 reconstruct the airport beacon, and replace airport lighting vault
- Aberdeen–$629,452 construct and expand aircraft parking apron and rehabilitate a taxiway
- Stennis International - $256,050 to updated airport master plan
- Brookhaven-Lincoln County - $118,188 rehabilitate runway and lighting
- Columbus-Lowndes County - $347,405 rehabilitate aircraft parking apron
- Golden Triangle Regional - $1 million rehabilitate aircraft apron and install edge and flood lights, reconstruct runway lighting
- Gulfport-Biloxi International - $2,453,000 to fund airport drainage improvements, taxiway rehabilitation, purchase equipment acquisition, and rehabilitate the terminal building
- Holly Springs-Marshall County–$384,128 to improve drainage and erosion control
- Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional - $660,029 to improve the terminal and install a Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI)
- New Albany-Union County–$213,543 to fund access road improvements
- University-Oxford— $238,500 to fund runway rehabilitation
- Tupelo Regional — $1,069,700 to update the airport master plan, seal taxiway pavement, rehabilitate a taxiway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs
The funding comes as the Trump Administration is pushing for more support on airport infrastructure to complement the nation’s economy growth.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than five percent of U.S. gross domestic product, $1.6 trillion in economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs.
“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make theme the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us ot do just that.”
