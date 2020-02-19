Keesler Medical Center excluded from report of restructuring military medical facilities

“In optimizing the operation of the Direct Care system to most effectively support the MHS readiness mission, we need to identify those areas where we could expand capacity at MTFs that offer potential for sustaining the skills and knowledge of our medical force,” McCaffery said during his keynote address in 2019. “But we also must examine those areas where facilities do not offer now, and likely will not be able to offer in the future - a platform for maximizing capabilities to support medical readiness. In those situations, we need to be open to right-sizing MTF services and capabilities so as to ensure that we are using finite resources most efficiently... while not compromising our ability to meet mission.”