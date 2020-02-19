Gulfport City Council discusses flat rate water billing model

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People living in Gulfport may soon see a consistent monthly water bill.
The Gulfport City council is looking at implementing a flat-rate water billing model.
Faulty water meters in Gulfport have led to inaccurate water usage readings and have led to longer billing cycles. The longest cycle so far has been 56 days and that means a higher bill for the customer.
“What it will do is stabilize the bills that they have,” said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. “We’ll take an average and determine what the flat-rate is, based on that, and then institute a billing cycle.”
A flat-rate water billing model will be a temporary solution while replacing water meter heads that are failing faster than expected.
“It’s a fix that will be in place until we can modernize the entirety of the heads,” said Mayor Hewes. “Everything will be read wirelessly. We won’t have to send people out to read meters.”
Replacing the water meters is a long process and that means the proposed flat-rate billing model could be in place into 2021.
“We want to make sure we get all the heads replaced across the city before we go back to the regular standardized utility usage on the billing,” said Mayor Hewes.
On Thursday, the Gulfport City Council will be given the pricing information and rates on the proposed billing plan. Mayor Hewes believes a special city council meeting will be called on Friday to vote on the flat-rate billing model.
