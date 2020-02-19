Foggy again. Cooler pattern rest of this week.

A cold front has arrived, starting a stretch of cooler weather. For today, dense morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and high temperatures in the 60s which will be about five to ten degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon. The front will stall near the coast, keeping us on the wet side through Thursday. Then, high pressure helps us to see drier weather starting Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be dry and chilly. Can’t rule out a shower or two for Sunday’s parades thanks to onshore flow. There will be a chance for showers on Lundi Gras Monday thanks to another cold front. Right now, fat Tuesday looks mild with a chance for showers. Models are disagreeing on whether we’ll see rain or not on Mardi Gras Day. So stay tuned for forecast updates as new information becomes available.