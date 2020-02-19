Dr. Steve Demetropoulos officially sworn in as Pascagoula’s new mayor

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Stepping into politics for the first time, Dr. Steven Demetropoulos is officially Pascagoula’s mayor.
With his wife and mother watching, Demetropoulos was officially sworn in Tuesday night at the city council meeting.
After photos with family and the council, the physician jumped right in, taking his seat for his first city council as mayor.
Demetropoulos won his first ever election in a landslide victory over two opponents. He said there were a few key things that stood out to him each time he talked to citizens. It’s those concerns and feedback that drove him to run for mayor and helped him zone in on issues that are important to the city’s people.
“Things that I talk about that seem to resonate with people include having a strategic approach,” he explained. "That means having goals and executing those goals. Being detail-oriented. The little things matter. Think about all of the little things in our city, whether it’s the flower beds or keeping potholes filled. And then collaborating with people, bringing people together to solve problems, knowing that it’s not one group or one person that’s going to solve the problems. It’s going to take a lot of people working together. And finally, how do we communicate together. How are we going to push out our message. There’s a lot of great things happening in our city. We just need to be able to push that out to let people know about it.
With plenty of goals in mind, Demetropoulos said he hopes to help Pascagoula success by bringing people together.
“For me, it’s going to be meeting with different groups - Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority, Pascagoula Main Street, Pascagoula Economic Development. Meeting with a different division leaders within the city government,” said Demetropoulos. "I really want to let people know we appreciate them and see how can we work together, how can you help us and how can we help you.”
Any of the doctor’s patients shouldn’t be concerned, though. Demetropoulos will continue in his role as an emergency care provider for Singing River Health Services.
“The great thing about this form of city government is it allows people, working citizens, to do their part. So you don’t have to give your job up. You’re required to meet two meetings every month in our council meetings and after that, it’s what you can do."
With 73 percent of the vote, Demetropoulos beat out former councilman Burt Hill and city recreation commission member Chris Grace. This is the first time the doctor has stepped into politics. He’s worked as a physician and emergency medical director at Singing River Health Services for nearly 30 years. During that time, he has won multiple awards throughout his career, including the Mississippi State Medical Association’s Excellence in Wellness Award for his efforts to make communities smoke-free.
Demetropoulos was elected as mayor in a special election after the seat was left vacant by former mayor Dane Maxwell, who took office in January as a state public service commissioner.
