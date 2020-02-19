Blaine LaFontaine hits ground running as new PRC economic development director

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Hancock County Board of Supervisors president Blaine LaFontaine is trying to make a big statement quickly as Pearl River County’s new director of economic development.
At 33, he’s had a lot of experience in big projects, and this one is one of the biggest.
“For me, this was a great opportunity to try to make an impact, make a difference in people’s lives," he said.
LaFontaine started in January and is not wasting time getting short-term and long-term plans in place.
“I’m trying to hit the ground running to develop and evaluate our existing assets that can really help develop our products for potential opportunities,” he said.
A big part of LaFontaine's plan is the continued development of the Picayune Industrial Park. City leaders are behind it, voting this week to provide some financial investment into LaFontaine’s vision.
“He wants to focus on the smaller manufacturers, the realistic approach to economic development - not the pie-in-the-sky dreams, but something we can capture, capture quickly and help our county and our municipalities grow,” said Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero. “We can spend all the time and effort we want on 1,000-employee manufacturers, but you can spend a lifetime and never get one.”
LaFontaine said he will be working aggressively on a business retention expansion program for those light industrial jobs as well as small businesses that line the downtown areas.
He said Pearl River Community College is key.
“We want to get more people, obviously, opportunities for work. But because of our college, I think we have the opportunity to partner with industries to help them meet their labor needs and skills needs,” LaFontaine said. “I think we have the pieces of the puzzle of success I guess you could say, so ... I’m hoping to be the glue that pulls all these pieces together and holds it together for a very solid foundation.”
LaFontaine adds that in the next six to seven months, he hopes to have a long-term plan presented through 2030.
