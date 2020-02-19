Biloxi mother fearful after gunshots fired near children’s park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi mother says she fears for her daughter’s safety after multiple gunshots rang out near her home, causing her to jump into action to protect the toddler.
Madison Pugh said Monday was a typical evening for her and her three-year-old daughter. They had just returned home and were unloading groceries from the car when Madison said gunshots coming from a nearby children’s park rang out through the neighborhood.
“Me and my daughter got home from grocery shopping and kind of sat in the car for a moment and played on my phone,” Madison told WLOX on Tuesday. “We get out, unload the groceries and we’re walking up the steps.”
That’s when they noticed a four wheeler by the playground across the street. As the driver on the four-wheeler began to drive off, Madison said someone ran out into the street and fired a weapon multiple times.
“Basically a black male runs from the little bridge over here and runs across the grass and he fires off two rounds!” she said.
That’s when Madison dropped everything to cover her little girl.
“She was actually very still under me when I was holding her down,” said Madison, recalling the terrifying moment.
“When I finally got up off of her, she just kind of looked at me with tears in her eyes and she was like ‘You okay, Mommy?’ and I was like “Yeah.” And I hurried and got her inside," said Madison.
Biloxi Police found eight bullet casings at the scene when they arrived but were unable to find the shooter. Fortunately, no one was injured.
In the few days since that happened, the anxious mother says her daughter has shown signs of trauma from the incident.
“She had several nightmares and was up most of the night from it," said Madison. “So I would say she might be a little traumatized.”
The whole experience has just opened Madison’s eyes to the dangers that are out there.
“Don’t let your guard down. Always keep your eyes open. You would think that a children’s park across the street from your home would be a safe place for your child but it turns out that shots were fired there.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
