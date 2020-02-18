Two Super Bowl LIV champs from Mississippi honored by the state senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two local Super Bowl LIV champions were honored Tuesday by the Mississippi Senate.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson from Gloster and cornerback Charvarius Ward from McComb were given resolution saluting their contribution to the 2019 season.
Ward has had “Charvarius Ward Day” declared at McComb High School and Wilson has had “Damien Wilson Day” declared at Amite County High School.
Super Bowl LIV featured 9 players from the Magnolia State.
Five played for the Kansas City Chiefs and four played with the San Francisco 49ers.
