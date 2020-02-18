Two Alcorn State students killed, 2 others injured in off-campus shooting

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway after two Alcorn State University students were shot to death overnight.
Two other students were also injured in the shooting. One was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the other injured student.
According to Claiborne County Coroner JW Mallett, the shooting happened south of Port Gibson at a hangout spot called The Ark, which is 13 miles north of campus off of Highway 61.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the two students who were killed as 22-year-old James Carr and 19-year-old Tahir Fitzhugh.
Law enforcement officials identified a person of interest and are currently trying to locate him.
The University was placed on lockdown immediately after the incident, announcing on Twitter at 7:25 a.m. that it had been lifted and campuses were open for normal business hours.
The University released the following statement Tuesday:
