Residents displaced after fire at Gulfport apartment complex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents from two apartments at a Gulfport complex are displaced after a fire broke out late Monday night.
Firefighters received a call around 10:30 p.m. that the Palms Apartments, located at 1529 43rd Avenue, were on fire. When they arrived, authorities say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second floor apartment.
More than a dozen firefighters worked to quickly put out the flames, keeping the fire contained to just one apartment. The apartment next door also received water and smoke damage, causing residents from both units to be displaced.
The cause of the fire is not yet clear and is still under investigation.
