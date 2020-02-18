Biloxi Police looking for woman last seen at bus stop 8 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who last seen over a week ago.
Amber Michelle Lunn, 30, was reportedly last seen on Feb. 10, 2020, at the CTA bus stop on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Biloxi.
She is described as being 5′2″ tall, 170 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a small tattoo of a skull and crossbones behind one of her ears and another tattoo of wings on her back. It’s unknown what clothing she was wearing at the time she was last seen.
Anyone with information about Amber’s whereabouts is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
