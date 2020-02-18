Ole Miss beats top-ranked Louisville on Opening Weekend

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss kicked off its 2020 season against 2019 national semifinalist, No. 2 Louisville, in front of the 10th largest crowd for a 3-game series in Swayze Field history this weekend.
The series was tied at one heading into Sunday. With the Cards leading 4-3 heading into the seventh inning, the Rebels rallied with a four-hit, four-run frame for their first lead of the game and they would not relinquish, winning 7-6.
The play of the series and arguably the best play of the college baseball season thus far came from one of the coast’s own.
Pearl River Central’s Hayden Dunhurst threw out a Cardinal stealing from his knees to end the game in a wild “strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out” double play to help Ole Miss secure the series victory.
The 23rd-ranked Rebels are now 2-1 on the year and are 5-0 under head coach Mike Bianco when facing a top-ranked team at home.
Louisville was ranked No. 1 by D1baseball.com, but No. 2 by USA Today Sports baseball coaches poll and baseballamerica.com, while Ole Miss went from No.25 to No. 17 by D1baseball and jumped to No.15 in baseballamerica’s poll after previously being unranked.
