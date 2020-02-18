Mobile home fire claims life of 72-year-old Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight fire in northeast Jackson County claimed the life of a 72-year-old man Monday night.
Jackson County emergency management director Earl Etheridge told WLOX News firefighters responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. to a mobile home on Billy Hinton Road in the Wade community.
Etheridge said early indications show the fire appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.
The name of the man who died in the fire has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Jackson County fire marshal, the fire investigator from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.