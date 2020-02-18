Mechanical issue causing traffic issue at railroad crossing in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four railroad crossing arms in downtown Gulfport have malfunctioned and are now stuck in an upward position. Gulfport police have taken action to ensure public safety.
Road closed signs have been placed at crossings at 22nd and 24th Avenues, forcing motorists to take an alternate route. Crossings at 23rd and 25th avenues (Highway 49) will be manned by Gulfport police and CSX workers.
When a train is coming, officers will move their police cars in front of the crossing to block it until the train passes.
A mechanical problem prevented the arms from closing. CSX expects the arms to be repaired in the next 2 or 3 days.
