Man pled guilty to second-degree murder in Pascagoula, sentenced to prison

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Judge Dale Harkey sentenced a man in Mississippi to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
This comes after 29-year-old Luis Joel Soto Jr. pled guilting to second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle.
The incident began when Soto Jr. started to disagree with two service members at the Celtic Bar. The two men walked out of the bar, and Soto Jr. followed, eventually firing shots directed at their vehicle in Pascagoula.
Soto Jr. entered traffic and shot and killed 61-year-old Leland Sumrall, who was leaving his workplace at Ingalls Shipyard. When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds while he was driving his motorcycle.
“As I listened, in court, to the family of Leland Sumrall speak of him, I couldn’t help but feel what a tremendous loss this community has experienced," District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrat said. "My hope is that his family will now be able to move forward in their healing. I am proud we were able to get the justice they needed and deserved.”
His sentence of 40 years in prison is among other sentencings of court costs and a $5000 fine.
