Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Port of South Louisiana is receiving a $13 million federal transportation grant it will use to upgrade its industrial park and allow it to carry heavier cargo. Port executive director Paul Aucoin says the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will pay to build a new floor in a bulk cargo warehouse, improve the conveyor that runs from the dock to the warehouse and rehabilitate an access road. He says the money also will be used to build a new rail spur and dock access road to support the movement of heavy cargo. The industrial park in Reserve is called Globalplex. About 315 people work at the facility. Aucoin says the improvements could lead to more hiring.