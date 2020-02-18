Grandmother, mother arrested in case of Ochsner Hospital kidnapping

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pamela Miller, mother of 12-year-girl who was kidnapped, was arrested on charges of accessory in connection with the Ochsner hospital kidnapping.
Miller helped her 12-year-old daughter and the grandmother escape to the Bogalusa Hotel, where authorities located the pair, according to a JPSO spokesman.
Miller will be questioned and put into jail tonight.
According to JPSO, Miller walked into the pediatric emergency room at Ochsner Hospital on Jefferson Highway Friday afternoon and demanded the release of her granddaughter, 12-year-old Andreana Miller. Miller then pointed a gun at security guards and medical staff before fleeing the hospital with her granddaughter.
The grandmother, Evelyn Miller, was located in Bogalusa by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office around 5 p.m. Saturday along with her granddaughter who was unharmed. Miller was arrested and will be extradited back to Jefferson Parish.
No other information has been provided regarding the whereabouts of the child.
