Experts helping trace African American genealogy in honor of Black History Month

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Black History Month program in Jackson County is helping African-Americans trace their family’s history.
Genealogy expert Marsha Greer hosted 'Uncovering your African-American Roots' at the Moss Point Library on Monday night. The seminar featured tips on how to simplify an often-complicated search.
Greer says tracking genealogy is a lot like putting together the pieces of a puzzle.
“Sometimes you take a puzzle piece and try and fit it in, and it doesn’t really match the pictures, so you have to put it back and start all over again,” she explained.
Greer is a manager at the Singing River Genealogy Local History Library. She is hosting this event and others like it throughout the month of February to help African-Americans fill the gap in their family’s history.
“Once you get into the Civil War and before, you’re talking about ancestors that could have been slaves.," said Greer.
Greer explained how rare it is to find enslaved ancestors by name because they were treated as property and often only noted by tally marks, their age, gender, or a vague description.
"You'd be really lucky if you found a name," she said.
Guests at Monday’s seminar learned ways to search through obituaries, property records, newspapers, and a host of other databases that could offer clues.
“There’s so much missing information," said Greer. "You really have to work hard to pull it together.”
Linda Huey started her search to make ties with long-lost family members.
“I’ve always been a family-oriented person and I want to know everybody that I can find,” said Huey.
Edna Finklea says she wanted to learn more about her heritage. The rabbit hole of information has brought her to an emotional place.
“I kind of like broke down when I found out that my great-great-grandmother could read and write,” she said. “Even though people say we were unlearned, we could do a lot of things.”
Greer noted how surprises are common when studying family history. She said genealogy can be a way for people to find the epic adventures within your own family tree.
“It’s important to know, and it really makes you appreciate your family more, I think,” said Greer.
There are two more events coming up during Black History Month for anyone interested in learning more about their family’s history. The free events will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Gautier Public Library and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Ocean Springs Municipal Library.
