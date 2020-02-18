Foggy start. Cold front tomorrow.

We’re in a mild, moist, and unsettled pattern thanks to a recent warm front passing across the area. For today, morning fog will be possible. Scattered showers will slowly develop across parts of the area and could expand in coverage later today. Even a few thunderstorms will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely remain to our north. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 70s. A cold front arrives tomorrow. Moisture aloft will linger behind the front, keeping us on the wet side for Wednesday and Thursday. Then, the weather becomes drier on Friday and Saturday thanks in part to dry high pressure moving in. This cold front will send us into a cooler pattern going into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Onshore flow brings a chance for showers on Sunday.