Few showers today. Rainy & cooler by Thursday.

It’s another cloudy day! We’ll warm up into the low 70s with a few showers this afternoon. Fog will develop again late tonight, and it may be dense.
A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning, and we’ll see a few showers. Lows will be in the low 60s. We won’t be much cooler on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It’s still going to be mostly cloudy.
Widespread showers are expected on Thursday, and cooler air will also settle into South Mississippi. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The clouds and rain will finally clear by Friday. We’ll be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.
It will stay dry on Saturday with highs near 60. A few showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.
