Drew Brees says he wants to return to the New Orleans Saints in Instagram post

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees said he will return to the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 NFL season in an Instagram post on Feb. 18.
Brees posted a photo of him on a cliff overlooking an ocean in an exotic location with the caption: “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”
The announcement answers one of Saints fans’ biggest offseason questions. Brees said he would contemplate continuing to play or retirement after the Saints’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5.
Although, two more big offseason questions remain and both of them involve the Saints’ other two quarterbacks: Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.
Bridgewater, Hill, and Brees are scheduled to become free agents in March. However, after Brees’ Feb. 18 announcement, the Saints and they’re starting quarterback for the last 14 seasons will likely reach a deal before the start of training camp.
