CSX crossings to close, affecting multiple routes across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The CSX rail replacement project is set to begin on Monday, February 24th, meaning multiple cities across the Gulf Coast may need to change routes to their daily commutes.
According to the project coordinator for Benchmark Consulting, the project will last for approximately about two to three weeks, depending on the location of the crossings. For Ocean Springs and Gautier, two teams will be working diligently on the tracks of ten crossings for approximately two weeks.
In regards to Harrison County and Hancock County, one team will start in Pass Christian in front of St. Paul Avenue. The other team will start in Bay St. Louis in front of Nicholson Avenue. These projects will last about three weeks, give or take.
Each crossing will be closed for two to three days, and there is a potential to have multiple crossings closed at the same time.
Due to the plethora of moving parts involved in the project, changes to the project’s schedule may alter.
- Harrison County:
- St. Paul Ave.
- Market Ave.
- Clark Ave. (Work later)
- Hiern Ave.
- Church Ave.
- Henderson Ave. (Work later)
- Clarence Ave.
- Magnolia Ave.
- Cedar Ave.
- Third Ave.
- Hancock County:
- Beach Front Blvd. (Work later)
- S. Second St. (Work later)
- S. Toulme St.
- Bookter St.
- Sycamore St. (Work later)
- Washington St. (Work later)
- Citizen St.
- Ballentine St.
- St. Charles St.
- Webb Ave.
- Nicholson Ave.
- Coleman Ave.
- Waveland Ave.
- Clermont Harbor Rd.
- Lakeshore Rd.
- Ansley Rd. (Work later)
- Jackson County:
- Ladnier Rd.
- Dolphin Dr.
- Fountainbleau Rd.
- Henshaw Rd.
- Ocean Springs Rd.
- Hanley Rd.
- Bechtel Rd.
- Thorn Ave.
- Please note Thorn Avenue will close on Thursday, February 20th at 8 a.m., and reopen on Saturday morning.
- Holcomb Blvd.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
- New Orleans:
- Industrial Parkway
- Old Gentilly Hwy. (Work later)
- Michoud Blvd.
- W. Frontage Rd.
- Read Blvd.
- Old Gentilly Rd.
- France Rd.
There are sections of double tracks where both sets of tracks will be worked, and any crossings on those double sets of tracks will have to stay closed longer or will be closed twice. There are a few crossings that will be worked behind the production teams or later after the project.
