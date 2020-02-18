Cory Godbolt’s 12-year-old daughter takes the witness stand in his capital murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day three of testimony in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.
He is charged in a shooting rampage that left eight people dead.
Late Monday afternoon, prosecutors questioned an investigator with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
They went through a box with several containers of ammunition found in Godbolt’s station wagon.
It was found after a Lincoln County deputy and three members of his estranged wife’s family were shot and killed in May of 2017.
Earlier in the day, jurors saw video from the first of multiple crime scenes.
Godbolt appeared to break down in tears when his 12-year-old daughter testified that he beat her.
Also testifying Monday, the daughter of murder victim Toccara May.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.