Computer science education bill introduced in Miss. Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill that would require Mississippi public schools to offer computer science to all elementary and high school students has been introduced in the Mississippi Senate.
Senate Bill 2284, championed by C Spire, was introduced by Sen. Scott DeLano and seven co-sponsors. The bill comes after a a campaign aimed at encouraging educators and public policy leaders to promote a computer science in the state.
“We need more rigorous computer science standards in all our schools so that students have the knowledge, skills and abilities to compete for the best jobs in the new 21st century economy,” DeLano said in a news release.
The legislation is expected to be considered by the Senate Education and Appropriations committees.
“The goal is to get more emphasis on this critical core subject in the classroom,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena.
Accoding to Meena, computer science education is taught in less than half of the state’s public high schools.
“Ultimately, we want every student to have the same opportunities to pursue computer science regardless of where they live or what school they attend," Meena said.
Under the bill, schools would begin phasing in computer science in the 2021-2022 school year, allowing teachers time to receive training.
According to C Spire, computing jobs are the leading source of new wages in the U.S. with more than 500,000 unfilled slots nationwide and more than 1,000 in Mississippi alone.
