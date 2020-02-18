Biloxi firefighters assist in rescuing man stranded in tree outside of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Some of Biloxi’s own firefighters took part in helping flood victims in Jackson on Monday, according to the Biloxi Fire Department.
Biloxi firefighters Chuck Parker and Brian Dawkins documented a piece of their heroic mission Facebook. They embarked on an emergency rescue mission where they saved a man who was in a tree.
This 54-year-old victim was rescued after his boat had capsized in the Big Black River.
They, along with other firefighters in Gautier, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, banded together, making up a 12-member contingent of Task Force 3. They departed on Saturday and are set to return Tuesday.
