Biloxi firefighters assist in rescuing man stranded in tree outside of Jackson

Biloxi firefighters assist in rescuing man stranded in tree outside of Jackson
Biloxi Firefighters Chuck Parker, left, and Brian Dawkins took part in helping flood victims in Jackson. (Source: Biloxi Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff | February 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:34 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Some of Biloxi’s own firefighters took part in helping flood victims in Jackson on Monday, according to the Biloxi Fire Department.

Biloxi firefighters Chuck Parker and Brian Dawkins documented a piece of their heroic mission Facebook. They embarked on an emergency rescue mission where they saved a man who was in a tree.

This 54-year-old victim was rescued after his boat had capsized in the Big Black River.

They, along with other firefighters in Gautier, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula, banded together, making up a 12-member contingent of Task Force 3. They departed on Saturday and are set to return Tuesday.

Biloxi Firefighters Chuck Parker, left, and Brian Dawkins navigate Pearl River floodwaters today after rescuing a victim...

Posted by Biloxi Fire Department on Monday, February 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.