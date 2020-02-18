Biloxi boys soccer head coach Randall Molsbee Resigns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime coast soccer coach is turning in his whistle. Biloxi boys soccer head coach Randall Molsbee is stepping away from the position. In 23 years as a head coach - 20 with Indian Nation - Molsbee has a career record of 237-63-24, good enough for a winning percentage of over 73 percent. In that time, 19 of Molsbee’s teams have clinched postseason play. After making his decision, he said it all boiled down to the thing that meant most to him, family.
“Praying about it, thinking about it, talking with my family about it, that (family) was the big decision-maker. My son is beginning to play sports, my daughter is entering the junior high, and not being able to spend as much time with them as I would like to,” Molsbee told WLOX.
“Soccer is a grind, it’s like coaching in dog years. Just the fact of being away from my family as much as I have been and I wanted to get back to spending more time with them is one of the biggest factors that plays into this.”
Molsbee also said he still hopes to be involved in the district and remain a teacher, as well as the seventh grade head football coach.
