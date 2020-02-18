Biloxi boys soccer head coach Randall Molsbee Resigns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A longtime coast soccer coach is turning in his whistle. Biloxi boys soccer head coach Randall Molsbee is stepping away from the position. In 23 years as a head coach - 20 with Indian Nation - Molsbee has a career record of 237-63-24, good enough for a winning percentage of over 73 percent. In that time, 19 of Molsbee’s teams have clinched postseason play. After making his decision, he said it all boiled down to the thing that meant most to him, family.