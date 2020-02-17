Seventeen pets find forever homes in Jackson County Animal Shelter drive

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Every day is a good day to adopt an animal.
It was extra special Sunday at the Jackson County Animal Shelter because adoption was free for the first 20 pets through the Adoption Ever After drive, courtesy of the Hallmark Channel as part of its national effort and Sparklight.
Troy, a Catahoula mix, was an easy choice for Valerie Pace and her family.
“Oh, he’s an A-plus dog,” she said. “A-plus.”
It didn’t have to take a special event to bring them down from Lucedale. Pace is all for shelter adoptions at any time.
“After seeing a few of the pictures from backyard breeders that are irresponsible, I definitely recommend adopting from a shelter versus shopping around,” she said.
She added that the Jackson County Animal Shelter is a good place to go.
“They’re really growing and improving the facilities,” Pace said. “And the dogs and cats are really happy here, but they need forever homes. They want to be home with you.”
The $1,000 donation for the Adoption Ever After drive was courtesy of the Hallmark Channel, as part of its national effort, and Sparklight.
“We love animals,” said Charles Oakes, Sparklight general manager for Jackson County. “These animals are taken care of. They’re spayed and neutered; they’re also veterinarian checked. So, it’s a great opportunity to get an animal that is well taken care of that’s going to be in the family for a long time.”
Adoption programs like this one are needed.
“We are over full. We are at capacity,” said JCAS adoption coordinator Maridee Mallette. “We have over 250 animals here on site, and they’re coming in every day, surrender or stray.”
Zorro the cat is going home with Katie Gilbert and her family.
“We have always gone for the strays and the mutts and things like that with animals,” said the Moss Point resident. “I think it’s really important because all these animals need homes. And, if we’re available and we can take care of one, why not?”
If you missed today, there will be another adoption event soon, because Sparklight added an additional $1,000 donation to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Just check out the shelter’s Facebook page for more information.
