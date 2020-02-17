Mardi Gras preparations continue in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The grind continues in downtown Biloxi to get roadwork completed in time for Fat Tuesday. Nearly a week out from Mardi Gras Day, the extensive work near Benachi Avenue and Howard Avenue appears to be parade worthy.
"This year for Mardi Gras the contractors have assured the city that there will be some type of paving down for the Mardi Gras route,” said city spokesperson Cecilia Dobbs-Walton.
Across from city hall, the extra bleachers are going in and around the corner, there’s already a smattering of RVs in place for the upcoming weekend of revelry.
"The city crews are already out right now putting up the bleachers at city hall, they're putting out the rope hangers, the barricades, the fencing, they will do that Monday,” Dobbs-Walton added. “They'll be working on it all week; they'll be putting out cones as well later on this week."
Two parades are on top for Saturday in the city, then the Gulf Coast Carnival Association rolls on Mardi Gras Day.
"Again, a lot of people are in town, a lot more people come in for Mardi Gras, so preps have to start early to make sure everything is out and about and in place ahead of time,” she added.
