Man arrested for murder in George Co. with multiple witnesses confirming suspect

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested and charged a man in George County for the murder of a man in Wilmer, Alabama.
Richard Jacob Phillips remains in custody after his arrest on Sunday. Multiple witnesses including eyewitnesses confirmed that Phillips is guilty in the murder of Joshua Manuel, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Manuel’s body was found on Starlight Avenue in Wilmer on January 11th.
When appearing for his charge of murder, Phillips will be extradited to Mobile County Metro.
