Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Ex-wife of man accused of killing 8 describes 1st shooting
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people has testified that a sheriff's deputy became the first victim when he was shot in the face by the man she described as “abusive" and “controlling." Sheena May testified Sunday at a courthouse in Magnolia, the Daily Leader newspaper reported. Her ex-husband, 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt, is charged with capital murder, accused of first fatally shooting the the sheriff's deputy who arrived at his in-laws' home to answer a domestic abuse call in May 2017. Authorities say three others were killed in that home, and the remaining victims elsewhere. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Floods put Mississippi capital in 'precarious situation'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around the Mississippi capital of Jackson are bracing for more flooding as the rain-swollen Pearl River continues to rise. In a suburb of Jackson, John and Jina Smith were rowed to their home to check on flood damage and discovered about a foot and a half of water was inside. Jina Smith said they packed up as many possessions as they could on Thursday and left when the water got high. The Pearl is expected to crest Monday at 37.5 feet. With more rain expected, the governor says it will stay high for three to four days.
INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Another Mississippi inmate dies; no signs of injuries
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi corrections officials say a 42-year-old inmate has died, making him at least the 18th inmate to die in the state's troubled prison system since late December. Authorities said an officer serving breakfast on Sunday found David Lee May unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. A statement from the Mississippi Department of Corrections said there were no obvious signs of injuries. An autopsy is planned. The death comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of Mississippi's troubled prison system. The Justice Department has opened an investigation of the prisons after a string of inmate deaths.
SUV IN WATER
Ex-teacher indicted after driving into lake with baby in SUV
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A former teacher in Mississippi has been indicted on an attempted murder charge after police say she drove into a lake with her 2-year-old daughter in her sport utility vehicle. Cari Campbell Cullum was recently indicted by a grand jury in Lowndes County. It was not immediately clear whether she is represented by an attorney. Police said she backed her SUV off a boat ramp into Columbus Lock and Dam on Sept. 21. Cullum had called a friend, and that person was able to pull Cullum and the toddler out of the vehicle. Nobody was injured.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Defense attorney: Man accused of killing 8 'just snapped'
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — Opening arguments have begun in the death penalty trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Mississippi in 2017. The Daily Leader reports that a witness on Saturday testified that he saw Willie Cory Godbolt enter his in-laws' home, get into a fight and fatally shoot a responding deputy. Authorities say Godbolt then killed his mother-in-law and two others inside the home before killing four other people in south Mississippi's Lincoln County. Godbolt's attorney Katherine Poor told the jurors that her client was trying to protect his family and believed his daughter had been inappropriately touched by a family member at the in-laws' home.
AP-US-INMATE-DEATH-MISSISSIPPI
Another Mississippi inmate dies; no foul play suspected
Another Mississippi inmate has died, making him at least the 17th inmate in the state's troubled prison system to have died in less than two months. Officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 54-year-old Bobby Lewis Vance. Officials say Vance died at a hospital in Jackson. He had been housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Vance had received a 25-year sentence in 2004 for two armed robberies. The cause and manner of Vance's death are pending an autopsy. At least 17 inmates have died since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence.