Krewe of Barkloxi Paw-di Gras and Paw-rade festivities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Rain or shine, furry four-legged community residents came out to celebrate Mardi Gras but did it the Paw-di Gras way.
Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi gathered for the annual paw-rade.
From fluffy tutus to wagons decked out in beads, it was certain these dogs were ready for the fun, no matter rain or shine.
The Humane Society of South Mississippi partnered with three other groups to help make the event a success.
“So we partnered up with the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi Main Street, The Dawg House, and the Humane Society. We all got together and we needed to have something for the dogs, just something fun that people could participate in and celebrate Mardi Gras. So what better way than to have a dog parade?” said Katie King, HSSM development director.
There were different vendors and sponsors set up with their tents, and all the money raised will support the Humane Society of South Mississippi. The parade took place downtown and was led by the 2019 Barkloxi king and queen.
“It’s a little rainy today but we still have a great turn out. All of our vendors set up, about 25 of them. People are checking their dogs in. It’s just a $10 donation," King said.
That along with all the other proceeds will go toward the Human Society.
“It makes you feel good to see the public coming out and supporting humane society and all these wonderful vendors that came out,” said Charles Stewart with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club.
The Krewe of Barkloxi shared this was a record-breaking year, raising over $8,000 for HSSM.
