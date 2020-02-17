Fog possible this morning. A few fronts this week.

Morning fog possible. A warm front will keep our area on the mild side through Tuesday. For today, morning fog will be possible. Expect cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers and afternoon highs in the 60s. Tonight, hit-or-miss showers will be possible and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow brings scattered showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder. Then, a midweek cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday which will gradually lead to cooler conditions for the second half of the week. We’ll be on the wet side for Wednesday and Thursday. But, high pressure should bring drier conditions on Friday and Saturday which will be perfect for parades. A shower can’t be ruled out for Sunday but at this time Sunday’s rain chance looks low.