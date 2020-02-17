Floods put Mississippi capital in ‘precarious situation,’ governor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around the Mississippi capital of Jackson are bracing for more flooding as the rain-swollen Pearl River continues to rise.
Days and days of heavy rain have forced authorities managing dams in Mississippi and Tennessee to release more water, worsening the flooding for people living downstream.
Dramatic video posted by a Tennessee fire department showed the impact: Two houses tumbled down a bluff over the Tennessee River.
Many others have been swamped to their rooftops.
Entire neighborhoods have disappeared in muddy water below the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Pickwick Reservoir.
And in Mississippi, people in and around the capital of Jackson are bracing for more flooding as the rain-swollen Pearl River is expected to crest on Monday.
In a suburb of Jackson, John and Jina Smith were rowed to their home to check on flood damage and discovered about a foot and a half of water was inside. Jina Smith said they packed up as many possessions as they could on Thursday and left when the water got high.
The Pearl is expected to crest Monday at 37.5 feet.
With more rain expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says it will stay high for three to four days.
He warned that the state faces a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment.”
