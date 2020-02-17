Mostly cloudy Monday. More showers on Tuesday.

Clouds will stick around today, but a warm front will help us reach the upper 60s. Only isolated showers are possible.
Fog will develop again tonight, and a few showers are possible through Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday. We’ll warm up into the low 70s. Showers are possible again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.
Cooler air will filter in on Thursday, and we’ll only warm up into the upper 50s. More rain is likely throughout the day. It’s not until Friday that we’ll finally see more sunshine. Highs will stay in the upper 50s.
