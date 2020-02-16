Testimony underway in capital murder trial for Willie Cory Godbolt

The capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt of Bogue Chitto began Saturday in Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, south of Lincoln County, where Godbolt is accused of shooting to death eight people in May 2017 including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Pictured are Godbolt with defense attorneys Katherine Poor, left, and Alison Steiner. (Source: Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)
By Maggie Wade | February 15, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 6:36 AM

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony is underway in the capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt in Pike County.

Godbolt is on trial for killing eight people including a Lincoln County deputy.

Prosecutors told jurors Saturday that Godbolt murdered eight people, kidnapped two, took a vehicle from another with the use of a deadly weapon over a span of seven to eight hours.

The capital murder trial of Willie Cory Godbolt of Bogue Chitto began Saturday in Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia, south of Lincoln County, where Godbolt is accused of shooting to death eight people in May 2017 including a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Pictured is Godbolt being escorted into the courtroom. (Source: Photo by Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader)

Investigators say Godbolt went to his in laws’ home in May, 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children.

He is charged with killing the deputy who was called to the home.

It took five days to choose the jury in DeSoto County.

Godbolt has pleaded not guilty. Testimony continues at one tomorrow afternoon.

