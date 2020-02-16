Rain continues through Sunday morning

It’s a soggy Sunday with widespread showers moving through this morning. Heavy downpours will be possible. A few showers will linger into the afternoon, but rain chances will be lower by the evening. Highs today will reach the low 60s.
Some cloud cover will stick around tonight, and some fog may develop. Lows will be in the low 50s.
We’ll be warmer and humid on Monday with highs near 70. A few showers are possible. We’ll be in the low to mid 70s by Tuesday, and we’ll see a few more showers. Light rain is possible on Wednesday, but we’ll be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Cooler air moves in by Thursday, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s. Showers will be possible. The sunshine finally returns by Friday with highs in the upper 50s
