NWS lowers anticipated Pearl River crest to 37.5’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves and MEMA provided updates to the public after the Pearl River reached its third highest point on record, 36.33 feet, Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service has lowered the anticipated crest to 37.5 feet into Monday morning.
After a 9 a.m. conference call, the forecast crest of the river in Jackson was lowered half a foot on the Highway 80 gauge.
Reservoir officials said the 33,000-acre lake stabilized overnight, allowing them to hold the release of water through the dam to lower than expected amounts Sunday morning.
Because of flooding impacts, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed several ramps along major state roads. Those closings can be found HERE.
Saturday, Governor Reeves declared a state of emergency due to the flooding caused by the Pearl River.
Entergy is disconnecting power to some homes due to rising flood waters.
As of Saturday, there were 515 customers without power in Jackson.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.