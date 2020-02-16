Long Beach Church of Christ welcomes Panama visitors

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Helping heal those in need is a continuous mission for members of the Long Beach Church of Christ.
Each year they travel to remote indigenous villages in Central America helping in medical clinics. On Sunday four men from Panama visited Long Beach Church of Christ on their journey to Nashville, Tennessee.
The goal of Mayor Crisolo Isarama is to provide better education to the tribes in Sambu, Panama, and that starts with this trip. Raul Cabrera helped translate.
“Everybody dreams to come here to the states,” Isarama said, translated by Cabrera.
Sambu is a small village on the banks of the Sambú and Rio Sabalo rivers in Panama. The Long Beach Church of Christ visits there yearly and is helping Isarama meet with educators in Nashville about helping the tribes in Sambu.
“Our purpose is to make an alliance, a connection, with universities and other institutions,” Cabrera translated for Isarama.
Education in Sambu is limited to elementary school, and tribes rely heavily on medical aid from missionary trips by the Long Beach Church of Christ. Furthering education would help tribes in Sambu improve their health care.
“Our people need to be prepared in medical areas, and we’ve run out of doctors, nurses, technicians. We don’t have it and so that’s why we are here. We need to prepare our people," Cabrera translated for Isarama.
The Long Beach Church of Christ will be traveling back to Sambu in the first week of March to help administer more medical care.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.