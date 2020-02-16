First Quilts of Valor Foundation ceremony on Coast honors five veterans

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was a first-of-a-kind honor for Gulf Coast veterans.
Five veterans received a special gift intended to not only warm the body but also to warm the soul.
While the Quilts of Valor ceremony may be small, the impact is so much bigger.
To Vietnam veteran Lloyd Thomas Meldrem, his new quilt represents more than just a fancy cold-weather wrap.
“It means to me that the Vietnam veteran is starting to get his recognition, for when we came home, we never even got close to it,” he said. “So, this is a great day for me and I hope for all my brothers.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 but has been active in Mississippi for only seven months, and this was the first quilt presentation on the Coast.
The purpose is to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans touched by war.
“Everything is done strictly volunteer,” said Gretchen Breland, Gulf Coast coordinator for the foundation. “And they put the quilts together with love and tears and prayers and know that they’re going to get awarded to someone special.”
Gretchen Breland, a 21-year Navy veteran, has been the coordinator for the foundation for only one month, but the reward already has been tremendous.
“It’s very touching to be able to honor veterans - some of them that came back and feel like they were forgotten,” she said. “And, it’s just a blessing to be a part of.”
Two of the quilts went to Navy veterans Cynthia and Darrell Champion, who served together for decades.
“When I saw the quilts at first, it can make you emotional,” Darrell said. “I felt emotional because I know the labor, the love that went into it.”
“Somebody really thought about us, and to be honored like this, this is a lot of time out of somebody’s life they thought that we were worth it," Cynthia added.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, go to www.qovf.org or the foundation’s Facebook page.
If you want more on where sewing groups meet, you can email Breland at gretchen.breland@qovf.org.
