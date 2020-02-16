Feb 16: Some parades change schedules due to inclement weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With the clouds rolling in and the rain pouring down on Sunday, some parades are changing their schedules up a bit. One parade has rescheduled altogether, while another has a good chance of pushing their start time back an hour later.
The Barkloxi Pawrade is still set to roll at 12 p.m. Admission is $10, promising a “dawg-gone good time."
The MCAAC 3rd Annual Best in Rescue Dog Show has been rescheduled for March 8th due to the rain. Animals will be available for adoption.
WLOX has been told that the Krewe of Nereids parade in Waveland has a high probability of being pushed back an hour, so the chances of it beginning at 1 p.m. are likely. However, they were not able to confirm the start time.
