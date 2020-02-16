Coast women learn to fight back in self-defense class

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As stories of bullying, human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault fill the headlines, women are finding it even more important to learn how to fight back.
For Tish Collier, learning how to pack a punch is a skill that could save her life. It’s why she joined in on a self-defense class at the Blossman YMCA in Ocean Springs Sunday.
“I run a lot downtown and on the bridge, and I wanted to be ready in case anything were to happen," Collier said. “Now I feel like, hopefully, I can protect myself."
Pruitt’s Martial Arts instructor Derek Pruitt taught the class. He shows the women step by step how to defend themselves against an attacker using real-world scenarios. His mantra: Plan, prepare, and protect.
“I have three daughters. It is very important to me, nowadays more than ever, to have that training because we live in a crazy world, ao we can’t just wait for it to happen and then do something. We really have to be proactive nowadays in 2020," Pruitt said.
Rene Impey and her 13-year-old daughter Leslie both left the class feeling more confident in their ability to fight back.
“You have so many of your own advantages, your legs, your arms, you don’t think about all the advantages,” said Leslie Impey.
“You don’t realize that you have to have a gun or a weapon. Your body and your arms, and your hands and your feet can be your own self-protection,” added Rene Impey.
For Pruitt, these classes are a chance to not only train the women but also to empower them.
“When I see a lady leave class of two hours of training, and she’s holding that head up a little bit better, and she says the next time I go run the bridge, I’m going to feel more confident. That’s my reward because I really do feel like I’m making a difference in helping the ladies here on the Gulf coast," Pruitt said.
Studies show women who participate in self-defense classes are 50-60% less likely to be sexually assaulted. Pruitt said the key is to continually practice these self-defense moves.
The Blossman YMCA will now offer two self-defense classes a month to give women the opportunity for that extra practice.
“When you train more often, your instincts become better. You’re way more prepared for any incident that may come up, and it builds that confidence that you can protect yourself if the time happens that you need to do that," Pruitt said.
The classes are $20 for YMCA members and teachers and $40 for non-members.
Those interested can call the Blossman YMCA at 228-875-5050 to register.
