City of Gautier announces month-long amnesty program to help with old fines
By WLOX Staff | February 16, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 1:51 PM

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting February 24th, the city of Gautier will assist with old fines. This means if you have unpaid late fees, Capias warrants or failure to comply warrants, you are able to have them cleared.

It works one of two ways. You must either pay in full by a cash payment or a money order at the Gautier Municipal Court located at 3329 Highway 90 Gautier, MS 39553. They will be accepting payments from 7:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This amnesty program will last about a month-long, ending on March 31st.

For more information, call the Gautier Municipal Court at (228) 497-8004 or (228) 497-8036.

