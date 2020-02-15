Ying Yang Twins named Krewe of Neptune parade Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Get ready to get crunk, Biloxi!
The Ying Yang Twins will serve as the 2020 Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Neptune Mardi Gras parade.
Ying Yang Twins are known for such hits as “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” and “Halftime (Stand Up & Get Crunk).” They are also featured on “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz as well as “Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxxx.
The Krewe of Neptune rolls in downtown Biloxi Feb. 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. For a map of the route for this parade and all others happening on the Gulf Coast, check out Gulf Coast Weekend.
